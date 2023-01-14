Alonso, Mets avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 1-year deal

FILE -New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after a call was overturned during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Pete Alonso agreed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FILE -New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after a call was overturned during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Pete Alonso agreed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso agreed Friday on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration.

The slugging first baseman nearly doubled his $7.4 million salary from 2022, when he tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished eighth in NL MVP balloting. He batted .271 with 40 home runs and an .869 OPS in 160 games.

The two-time All-Star and 2019 NL Rookie of the Year can become a free agent following the 2024 season.

Five of the six other Mets who began the day eligible for arbitration agreed to one-year deals: catcher Tomás Nido, reliever Drew Smith, infielder Luis Guillorme and right-handers Jeff Brigham and Elieser Hernández.

The only one who did not was All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil, the reigning big league batting champion.

Friday was the deadline for arbitration-eligible players to swap proposed salaries with their teams.

Brigham and the Mets settled on a $760,000 salary, just above the major league minimum of $720,000.

