Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (29-27, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -173, Phillies +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has a 14-9 record at home and a 29-27 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Philadelphia has a 25-30 record overall and an 11-20 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .294 batting average, and has 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has nine doubles, six home runs and 37 RBI for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .