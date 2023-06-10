Hayes leads Pirates against the Mets following 5-hit game

New York Mets (30-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -134, Pirates +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets after Ke’Bryan Hayes had five hits on Friday in a 14-7 win over the Mets.

Pittsburgh has a 17-15 record at home and a 33-29 record overall. The Pirates have a 16-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 30-34 record overall and a 15-22 record in road games. The Mets have a 21-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles and eight home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles and 12 home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 12-for-36 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .291 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.