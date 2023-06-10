FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Hayes leads Pirates against the Mets following 5-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (30-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -134, Pirates +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets after Ke’Bryan Hayes had five hits on Friday in a 14-7 win over the Mets.

Pittsburgh has a 17-15 record at home and a 33-29 record overall. The Pirates have a 16-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 30-34 record overall and a 15-22 record in road games. The Mets have a 21-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles and eight home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles and 12 home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 12-for-36 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .291 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.