Mets visit the Pirates to start 3-game series

By The Associated PressJune 9, 2023 GMT

New York Mets (30-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -122, Pirates +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-15 in home games and 32-29 overall. The Pirates are 23-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 30-33 overall and 15-21 in road games. The Mets are 20-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Pete Alonso has 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .231 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

    Mets: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by seven runs

    INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

