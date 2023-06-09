Mets visit the Pirates to start 3-game series

New York Mets (30-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -122, Pirates +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-15 in home games and 32-29 overall. The Pirates are 23-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 30-33 overall and 15-21 in road games. The Mets are 20-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .231 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .