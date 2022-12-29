Wembanyama tracker: 19th birthday approaching for phenom

FILE - France's Victor Wembanyama reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers match between France and Bosnia Herzegovina in Pau, southwestern France, Nov. 14, 2022. Wembanyama is leading the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. And those are his final numbers as an 18-year-old. He turns 19 on Jan. 4, 2023. His Metropolitans 92 club is 11-4 so far this season in France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)

This is the latest periodic look at how the season is going for top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3, 18-year-old presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and his French team Metropolitans 92:

Wembanyama’s season averages: 22.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game, leading the French league in both categories.

Wembanyama highlights: He had a streak of four consecutive 30-or-more-point games snapped on Dec. 6 (15 points vs. Roanne), but remains in the league scoring lead. The loss to Strasbourg came despite a 26-point, 18-rebound effort. It was a season-high in rebounds for the 7-foot-3 phenom. And the win over Paris showed off his defensive skills; he scored only 11 points, but blocked six shots.

News: By the time he plays again, he’ll be 19. Wembanyama has a birthday on Jan. 4, five days before the next French league contest against Lyon-Villeurbanne — the team that Basketball Hall of Fame nominee and San Antonio legend Tony Parker runs, and the club that Wembanyama spent last season with.

Team record: 11-4 in the French league, tied for second place with Cholet, one game behind first-place Monaco.

Latest results: Lost 95-82 to Monaco on Dec. 11; beat Paris 91-71 on Dec. 17; beat Cholet 92-87 on Dec. 23; lost to Strasbourg 84-81 on Dec. 26.

Upcoming schedule: Host Lyon-Villeurbanne on Jan. 9; visit Dijon on Jan. 15; visit Fos-sur-Mer on Jan. 18.

