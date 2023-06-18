Mets and Cardinals play, winner claims 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (28-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (33-37, fourth in the NL East)
New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -126, Cardinals +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
New York is 17-14 at home and 33-37 overall. The Mets are 24-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
St. Louis has a 15-22 record in road games and a 28-43 record overall. The Cardinals have a 19-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has seven home runs, 35 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .285 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.
Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .287 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 14-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by eight runs
Cardinals: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 18 runs
INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)
Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.