Cardinals come into matchup against the Mets on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (27-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (33-36, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (6-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -153, Cardinals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Mets.

New York has a 17-13 record at home and a 33-36 record overall. The Mets have a 22-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has gone 14-22 in road games and 27-43 overall. The Cardinals have a 19-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .286 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 29 RBI. Starling Marte is 14-for-42 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .