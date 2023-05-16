Rays visit the Mets to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (31-11, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (20-22, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (1-1, 2.25 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -162, Rays +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

New York is 20-22 overall and 7-8 in home games. The Mets are 15-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has gone 12-8 in road games and 31-11 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.26 ERA, which leads MLB.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs and 31 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has five doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Rays. Luke Raley is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .