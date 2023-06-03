Blue Jays play the Mets leading series 1-0

Toronto Blue Jays (31-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (30-28, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -112, Mets -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Mets with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 30-28 overall and 15-10 in home games. The Mets have a 19-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto has gone 16-17 in road games and 31-27 overall. The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .290 batting average, and has 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBI. Francisco Alvarez is 11-for-36 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 17-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .299 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .