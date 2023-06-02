Mets play the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (30-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (30-27, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (2-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -138, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to begin a three-game series.

New York is 30-27 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Mets have a 21-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto is 15-17 in road games and 30-27 overall. The Blue Jays have hit 64 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .295 batting average, and has 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBI. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 12 home runs while slugging .529. Danny Jansen is 8-for-29 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .305 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .