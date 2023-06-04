Blue Jays visit the Mets on 3-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (32-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (30-29, third in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -130, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Mets.

New York is 30-29 overall and 15-11 in home games. The Mets have a 12-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto is 32-27 overall and 17-17 in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has four doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-40 with three triples over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .