Mets begin 3-game series with the Nationals

Washington Nationals (7-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (14-9, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Butto (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

New York is 14-9 overall and 4-2 at home. The Mets have a 9-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has gone 5-5 on the road and 7-14 overall. The Nationals have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has nine doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12-for-42 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Victor Robles has a .290 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has three doubles and a triple. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .