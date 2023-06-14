Yankees bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Mets

New York Yankees (39-29, third in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (31-36, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -113, Yankees -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 15-13 record in home games and a 31-36 record overall. The Mets have a 13-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has an 18-12 record in road games and a 39-29 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 1-9, .212 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .194 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .