Hernández, Yeboah lead Crew to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Hernández, Yeboah lead Crew to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández had a goal and an assist and Yaw Yeboah scored early in the second half to lead the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Columbus (10-6-4) upped its win streak at home to five and improved to 12-1-5 in its last 18 home contests.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Hernández used assists from Alexandru Matan and Christian Ramírez to score for a fifth time this season.

Other news
A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win
Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes.
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps
Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto
Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.

New York (5-7-9) got the equalizer from Elias Manoel in the 38th minute. Manoel took passes from Omir Fernandez and Frankie Amaya to score his second goal of the season.

The Crew took the lead for good in the 62nd minute on Yeboah’s goal. Mohamed Farsi and Hernández notched assists on Yeboah’s third netter of the campaign. The assist was the ninth for Hernández, leaving him in a four-way tie for the league lead.

Patrick Schulte totaled three saves for Columbus. Carlos Coronel saved one shot for New York.

The Red Bulls outshot the Crew 13-6 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

New York beat Columbus 2-0 at home earlier this season.

The Red Bulls return home to host the New England Revolution on Saturday. Columbus will host New York City FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport