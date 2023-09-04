Metallica postpones concert
Union score four straight goals in 4-1 win over Red Bulls

 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Damion Lowe and Julián Carranza scored second-half goals one minute apart, Kai Wagner had three assists and the Philadelphia Union rallied for a 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday night.

Philadelphia (14-8-4) upped its unbeaten streak to 12 against the Red Bulls in all competitions (8-0-4). It’s the Union’s longest unbeaten run against any opponent. Philadelphia improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 matches at home. The Union set a record in the post-shootout era (2000) with 17 wins in their first 20 home matches.

The Red Bulls (7-12-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Omir Fernandez’s fourth goal of the season, unassisted in the 11th minute.

Defender Jakob Glesnes picked up his second netter this season, scoring unassisted in the 29th minute to pull the Union even. New York defender Sean Nealis picked up his second yellow card in the 44th minute, forcing the Red Bulls to play a man down from there.

Lowe gave the Union the lead in the 57th minute when he found the net for a second time this season. Carranza followed with his 12th goal of the season for a 3-1 lead. Wagner notched his final assist in the 76th minute on Dániel Gazdag’s 11th goal of the campaign.

Andre Blake finished with three saves for the Union. Carlos Correa saved two shots for the Red Bulls.

New York fall to 1-5-0 in its last six matches in the regular season. The Red Bulls’ 29 points through 26 matches was their fewest since they totaled 17 points in 2009.

The Red Bulls return to action on Sept. 16 when they travel to play New York City FC. The Union will host FC Cincinnati on Sept. 16.mh

