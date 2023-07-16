A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Real Salt Lake ups unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Red Bulls

Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) kicks the ball next to New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
1 of 9 | 

Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) kicks the ball next to New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) defends against Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
2 of 9 | 

New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) defends against Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Red Bulls' Andrés Reyes, right, and Real Salt Lake's Chicho, left, battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
3 of 9 | 

New York Red Bulls’ Andrés Reyes, right, and Real Salt Lake’s Chicho, left, battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Red Bulls' Andrés Reyes, left, and John Tolkin, center, compete against Real Salt Lake's Chicho, right, for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
4 of 9 | 

New York Red Bulls’ Andrés Reyes, left, and John Tolkin, center, compete against Real Salt Lake’s Chicho, right, for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, rear, defends against New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 of 9 | 

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, rear, defends against New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, rear, defends against New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
6 of 9 | 

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, rear, defends against New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) pulls the jersey of Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
7 of 9 | 

New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) pulls the jersey of Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel, rear, defends against Real Salt Lake's Chicho (9) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 of 9 | 

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel, rear, defends against Real Salt Lake’s Chicho (9) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino celebrates after scoring against the New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
9 of 9 | 

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino celebrates after scoring against the New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna scored in each half, Jefferson Savarino added a goal and an assist and Real Salt Lake cruised to a 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, upping its unbeaten streak to nine.

Real Salt Lake (10-7-7) improves to 7-0-6 all-time at home against New York (6-9-8) and remains the only team the Red Bulls have played at least three times on the road without a victory.

Luna took a pass from Savarino in the 2nd minute and scored to give Real Salt Lake the lead for good. Luna stretched the lead to 2-0 eight minutes into the second half, using an assist from Danny Musovski to notch his third netter this season.

Other news
Los Angeles Galaxy's Tyler Boyd, right, shoots past Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf, back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2
Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.
A group of South Florida fans waits outside DRV Pink Stadium, home of Inter Miami MLS soccer club, in hopes of catching a glimpse of Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami has announced plans to present Messi along with other new players at an event on July 16. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi makes it official by signing with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer
Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer. And after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon.
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz chases the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Espinoza propels Earthquakes to 2-0 victory over Sounders
Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin
Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

Frankie Amaya found the net for a fourth time this season, taking a pass from Kyle Duncan in the 80th minute to make it 2-1. But Savarino answered one minute later to push the lead back to two goals. Bryan Oviedo had an assist on Savarino’s sixth goal of the campaign.

Zac MacMath stopped three shots for Real Salt Lake. Carlos Coronel had one save for New York.

Real Salt Lake is 6-0-3 during its unbeaten run and has just two losses in its last 16 matches.

The Red Bulls have dropped two in a row for the first time this season.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, the Red Bulls will host D.C. United. Real Salt Lake travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport