Head-on crash involving school bus in NY leaves several hurt

NEW CASTLE, N.Y. (AP) — Several people were taken to a hospital, including four with life-threatening injuries, after a head-on crash between a car and a school bus in New York, police said.

The New Castle Police Department said officers responded around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to the crash involving a Yorktown Central School District bus and a Honda Accord driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old in the area of Mount Kisco, news outlets reported.

The preliminary investigation found that the driver of the Honda “lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on,” police said in a statement.

The Honda driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police. Officials didn’t specify how many people were on board.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was assisting with the investigation, police said.