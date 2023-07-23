Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo casts his ballot in Madrid, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in an election that could make the country the latest European Union member swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish elections
Sports

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge faces live pitching for the first time since right toe injury

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches a baseball game from the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
1 of 2 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches a baseball game from the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 of 2 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge faced live pitching on Sunday for the first time since tearing a ligament in his right toe on June 3.

In a simulated game against Jonathan Loáisiga, who is rehabbing from right elbow surgery, Judge saw 16 pitches. He did not put any balls in play but fouled off four pitches, including one to the upper deck behind home plate.

“To be able to take pitches where your swing says no, those are tests that he’s got to go through in working his way back,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees concluded a three-game series with the Royals. “So it seemed like a good day all around.”

Other news
New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu, right, reacts after tagging Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Billy McKinney stars with bat and glove as New York Yankees beat Kansas City Royals 5-4
Billy McKinney hit a three-run homer and made two key catches in center field as the New York Yankees got a much-needed win, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-4.
Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Angels complete sweep of Yankees with 7-3 win, finishing New York’s 1-5 trip
Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the reeling New York Yankees 7-3 to complete a series sweep.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’
Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, greets players in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani’s RBI triple, Moniak’s big night propel Angels past slumping Yankees, 5-1
Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Yankees were awaiting feedback from Judge before determining what the next step in his rehab would be.

Judge faced Loaisiga in front a watchful audience that included his teammates, several Little Leaguers in the left field stands and a few Royals, including reliever Jose Cuas and his young son.

“When you take into consideration how long he hasn’t seen live pitching in an environment like that, I thought he looked pretty good,” Loáisiga said through a translator.

Judge’s progression has accelerated since the All-Star break. Last week during New York’s road trip through Anaheim and Colorado, the slugger began taking batting practice on the field, running the bases and fielding fly balls in the outfield while also standing in the batter’s box tracking pitches in Nestor Cortes’ simulated game.

The Yankees began Sunday 17-22 since Judge crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on a drive by J.D. Martinez. Last month, he received two injections before progressing to playing catch and taking light swings.

Judge set an American League record with 62 home runs last year. He is hitting .291 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract he agreed to during the offseason.

New York is 30-19 with the 2022 AL MVP, who also missed 10 games earlier this season with a right hip strain from when he tried to steal third base in Minnesota on his 31st birthday on April 26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports