New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play in game 2 of series

The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT

Baltimore Orioles (31-17, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-20, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA, .79 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -133, Orioles +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York has a 30-20 record overall and a 17-10 record at home. The Yankees have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 16-9 on the road and 31-17 overall. The Orioles are 22-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 33 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .270 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .252 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

    Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

    INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

