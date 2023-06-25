Yankees and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Texas Rangers (47-29, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (42-35, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.80 ERA, .99 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.64 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York is 42-35 overall and 24-19 at home. The Yankees rank fifth in the majors with 112 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Texas has a 47-29 record overall and a 23-16 record on the road. The Rangers are 25-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Marcus Semien has 22 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-41 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

