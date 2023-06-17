AP NEWS
Yoshida leads Red Sox against the Yankees following 4-hit performance

By The Associated PressJune 17, 2023 GMT

New York Yankees (39-31, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-35, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -129, Yankees +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees after Masataka Yoshida had four hits against the Yankees on Friday.

Boston has gone 19-18 in home games and 35-35 overall. The Red Sox have a 15-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 18-14 in road games and 39-31 overall. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .243 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Anthony Rizzo has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .265 for the Yankees. Billy McKinney is 9-for-29 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

    Yankees: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

    INJURIES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck: day-to-day (head), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

