Red Sox visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (31-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (37-27, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -169, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series.

New York is 37-27 overall and 20-15 at home. The Yankees have a 20-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 14-16 in road games and 31-32 overall. The Red Sox have gone 24-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 10 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .249 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 11-for-37 with two doubles and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-39 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Gerrit Cole: day-to-day (cramps), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .