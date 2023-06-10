FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
Gravitational waves

Red Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (32-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (37-28, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-5, 5.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (3-3, 3.69 ERA, .95 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -123, Red Sox +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

New York has gone 20-16 in home games and 37-28 overall. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Boston is 32-32 overall and 15-16 in road games. The Red Sox are ninth in the AL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 14 home runs while slugging .490. Kike Hernandez is 7-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.