White Sox try to keep win streak alive against the Yankees

Chicago White Sox (26-35, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (36-25, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -174, White Sox +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York Yankees.

New York has a 36-25 record overall and a 19-13 record in home games. The Yankees rank second in the AL with 95 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Chicago is 10-20 on the road and 26-35 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 19 home runs while slugging .674. Harrison Bader is 9-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .275 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 walks and 14 RBI. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Judge: day-to-day (toe), Gerrit Cole: day-to-day (cramps), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weber: 15-Day IL (forearm), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .