White Sox aim to keep win streak alive against the Yankees

Chicago White Sox (27-35, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (36-26, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Yankees: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -135, White Sox +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the New York Yankees.

New York has a 19-14 record in home games and a 36-26 record overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Chicago has an 11-20 record in road games and a 27-35 record overall. The White Sox have hit 63 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .291 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 10 doubles and 19 home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-40 with nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 29 extra base hits (16 doubles and 13 home runs). Romy Gonzalez is 7-for-30 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Judge: day-to-day (toe), Gerrit Cole: day-to-day (cramps), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weber: 15-Day IL (forearm), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .