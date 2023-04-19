Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (9-8, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (10-7, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Yankees: Jhony Brito (2-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -137, Angels +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 10-7 overall and 6-5 at home. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.10 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Los Angeles is 9-8 overall and 6-5 in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has a .310 batting average to rank second on the Yankees, and has three doubles and four home runs. Rizzo is 12-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .266 for the Angels. Renfroe is 13-for-37 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .