Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Yankees into game 4

Minnesota Twins (10-5, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (9-6, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -158, Twins +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

New York has a 9-6 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The Yankees are 8-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 6-3 in road games and 10-5 overall. The Twins are 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

