Torres swaps with Yankees; Cortes, Holmes among 9 deals

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres remained headed toward a salary arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees while nine teammates reached one-year agreements Friday, including All-Star pitchers Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes.

Torres asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million. If the sides don’t strike a deal, a hearing would be held next month.

Right-hander Frankie Montas agreed to $7.5 million, while Cortes got $3.2 million.

Right-handers Domingo Germán ($2.6 million), Jonathan Loáisiga ($2,262,500) and Michael King ($1.3 million) also agreed, along with Holmes ($3.3 million) and left-hander Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million).

New York catchers Jose Trevino ($2.36 million) and Kyle Higashioka ($1,462,500) also reached agreements.

The 28-year-old Cortes went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts last season, becoming a fan favorite. He made $727,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents,” Cortes tweeted . “Sacrificed so much for the American dream. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start!”

Holmes, who took over as closer from Aroldis Chapman until getting hurt, can earn an additional $100,000 in bonuses for games finished: $25,000 each for 25, 30, 35 and 40.

Holmes had 20 saves in 25 chances along with a 7-4 record and 2.54 ERA. Like Cortes, he was a first-time All-Star.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports