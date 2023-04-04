Phillies aim to break slide in matchup with the Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies (0-4) vs. New York Yankees (3-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (0-0); Yankees: Domingo German (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -152, Phillies +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a four-game losing streak, take on the New York Yankees.

New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record at home last season. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.31 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Philadelphia went 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road a season ago. The Phillies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.2.

INJURIES: Yankees: Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Phillies: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (ankle), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

