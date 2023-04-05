Yankees and Phillies square off with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia Phillies (1-4) vs. New York Yankees (3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -155, Phillies +133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Yankees scored 5.0 runs per game while allowing 3.5 in the 2022 season.

Philadelphia went 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Phillies: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (ankle), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .