Yankees aim to stop 3-game slide, take on the Padres

San Diego Padres (24-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (30-23, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (5-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -146, Padres +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter a matchup against the San Diego Padres after losing three in a row.

New York is 30-23 overall and 17-13 in home games. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .414.

San Diego has a 24-27 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Padres are 17-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-35 with three doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (leg), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .