Padres visit the Yankees to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (23-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (30-22, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Yankees: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -125, Yankees +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the San Diego Padres on Friday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 30-22 record overall and a 17-12 record in home games. The Yankees have gone 17-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego is 23-27 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Padres have a 12-20 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 14 home runs while slugging .630. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-42 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .254 for the Padres. Rougned Odor is 11-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (leg), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .