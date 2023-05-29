Yankees visit the Mariners on 4-game road win streak

New York Yankees (32-23, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-25, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.75 ERA, .90 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.15 ERA, .51 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -140, Yankees +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 16-13 record in home games and a 28-25 record overall. The Mariners are 19-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 13-10 record in road games and a 32-23 record overall. The Yankees have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.73.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads Seattle with 10 home runs while slugging .524. Ty France is 8-for-40 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (leg), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (neck), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .