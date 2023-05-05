Yankees try to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Rays

New York Yankees (17-15, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-6, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (2-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rays: Yonny Chirinos (1-0, .64 ERA, .57 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -192, Yankees +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to stop their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 17-2 in home games and 26-6 overall. The Rays have the best team ERA in the AL at 2.87.

New York has gone 6-7 in road games and 17-15 overall. The Yankees have gone 10-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with eight home runs while slugging .606. Luke Raley is 7-for-33 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI while hitting .236 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Fleming: day-to-day (foot), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Oswald Peraza: day-to-day (ankle), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (head), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .