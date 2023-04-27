Rangers look to stop 3-game skid, play the Yankees

New York Yankees (14-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (14-10, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-0, .79 ERA, .79 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -167, Rangers +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into a matchup with the New York Yankees as losers of three games in a row.

Texas has a 14-10 record overall and an 8-4 record in home games. The Rangers are 6-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has gone 5-4 on the road and 14-11 overall. The Yankees have gone 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .264 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-38 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with six home runs while slugging .522. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (hip), Josh Jung: day-to-day (hand), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .