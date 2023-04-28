Rangers head into matchup against the Yankees on losing streak

New York Yankees (15-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (14-11, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.04 ERA, .79 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -205, Yankees +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Yankees.

Texas is 14-11 overall and 8-5 at home. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

New York has a 15-11 record overall and a 6-4 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has a .287 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has five doubles and five home runs. Ezequiel Duran is 12-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with six home runs while slugging .511. Gleyber Torres is 9-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (hip), Josh Jung: day-to-day (hand), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Aaron Judge: day-to-day (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .