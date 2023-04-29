Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees Saturday

New York Yankees (15-12, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (15-11, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (2-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -144, Yankees +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Texas is 9-5 at home and 15-11 overall. The Rangers have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

New York has a 6-5 record in road games and a 15-12 record overall. The Yankees are 12-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has six doubles and five home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has three doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .253 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .291 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (forearm), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Judge: day-to-day (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .