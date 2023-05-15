Blue Jays play the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (23-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (24-16, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (2-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the New York Yankees.

Toronto has a 12-3 record at home and a 24-16 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 7-4 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 23-19 record overall and a 7-9 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .315 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo leads New York with nine home runs while slugging .526. Harrison Bader is 13-for-35 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hip), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .