Yankees and Blue Jays play in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (12-9, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (13-8, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 8.79 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -135, Yankees +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York is 9-6 in home games and 13-8 overall. The Yankees are 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto has gone 8-7 on the road and 12-9 overall. The Blue Jays have a 7-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with six home runs while slugging .527. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-37 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has nine doubles and five home runs while hitting .360 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .202 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (wrist/hand), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .