Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Blue Jays into game 2

New York Yankees (24-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (24-17, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 4.00 ERA, .96 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -184, Yankees +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 12-4 in home games and 24-17 overall. The Blue Jays are ninth in the AL with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 24-19 record overall and an 8-9 record in road games. The Yankees have a 14-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 18 doubles and five home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-38 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .250 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .