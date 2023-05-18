Yankees play the Blue Jays with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (25-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-18, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (3-2, 5.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -130, Yankees +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 25-18 overall and 13-5 at home. The Blue Jays are 20-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 9-10 record on the road and a 25-20 record overall. The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 18 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-33 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .