Bangladesh wins the toss and sends New Zealand in to bat in first one-day international

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat on Thursday in the first of three one-day internationals just weeks ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India.

Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, two senior players. were included in the Bangladesh side. Mahmudullah was dropped after the England series in March following a poor run of form.

Bangladesh also brought back Soumya Sarkar, who played his last ODI two years ago.

Lockie Ferguson will lead the New Zealand side which has sent only five World Cup-bound players in this series. Legspinner Ish Sodhi returned to the side after missing the England series, which New Zealand lost.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (captain), Trent Boult.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

