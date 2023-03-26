New Zealand beats China 2-1 in football friendly

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand broke a lengthy scoring drought and won for the first time in more than a year Sunday when it beat China 2-1 in a home football friendly.

The first match between the teams was drawn 0-0 and New Zealand had gone 581 minutes without a goal when Matthew Garbett ran onto a chipped pass from captain Joe Bell, chested the ball down and struck it home with his left boot.

New Zealand had taken a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute with an own goal by China center back Zhu Chenjie.

Marco Rojas had curled the ball towards the back post where New Zealand defender Michael Boxall was up hunting for the header. But Chenjie went high and managed only to head the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

China rallied late with a goal to Ba Dun in stoppage time but too late to change the outcome.

New Zealand had its first win over China in more than 30 years and a triumph for Denmark-based Bell as captain and Danny Bazeley as interim coach.

“I think we were all aware we needed to score more goals,” Bell said. “There were two today, should have been three maybe.

“I think it was good and we’re a team which is adaptable against all formations.”

