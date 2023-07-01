A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Sports

Japan crushes New Zealand to set up Asia Cup final against China

Japan's Stephanie Mawuli, centre, runs between New Zealand's Penina Davidson, left, and Akiene Tera, right during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
1 of 10 | 

Japan's Stephanie Mawuli, centre, runs between New Zealand's Penina Davidson, left, and Akiene Tera, right during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Stephanie Mawuli takes a free throw shot at goal during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game against New Zealand in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
2 of 10 | 

Japan's Stephanie Mawuli takes a free throw shot at goal during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game against New Zealand in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Monica Okoye, centre, attempts a shot on goal as New Zealand's Stella Beck, left, and Akiene Tera, right, attempt to block during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
3 of 10 | 

Japan's Monica Okoye, centre, attempts a shot on goal as New Zealand's Stella Beck, left, and Akiene Tera, right, attempt to block during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Mai Yamamoto, right, attempts to get past New Zealand's Akiene Tera during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
4 of 10 | 

Japan's Mai Yamamoto, right, attempts to get past New Zealand's Akiene Tera during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Anri Hoshi runs at the New Zealand defenders during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
5 of 10 | 

Japan's Anri Hoshi runs at the New Zealand defenders during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Monica Okoye attempts to block a shot from New Zealand's Krystal Leger-Walker, left, during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
6 of 10 | 

Japan's Monica Okoye attempts to block a shot from New Zealand's Krystal Leger-Walker, left, during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Saori Miyazaki, left, attempts to get past New Zealand's Charlisse Leger-Walker during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
7 of 10 | 

Japan's Saori Miyazaki, left, attempts to get past New Zealand's Charlisse Leger-Walker during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Anneli Maley, right, attempts to block a shot by China's Pan Zhenqi during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
8 of 10 | 

Australia's Anneli Maley, right, attempts to block a shot by China's Pan Zhenqi during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Shyla Heal, right, and China's Pan Zhenqi compete for the ball during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
9 of 10 | 

Australia's Shyla Heal, right, and China's Pan Zhenqi compete for the ball during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Pan Zhenqi, left, attempts to get past Australia's Anneli Maley during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
10 of 10 | 

China's Pan Zhenqi, left, attempts to get past Australia's Anneli Maley during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Five-time defending champion Japan produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday.

After beating Australia by 25 points in pool play earlier in the week to top the standings — and earn qualification for the Paris Olympics next year — Japan started fast and never gave New Zealand a foothold in the game.

China beat Australia 74-60 in the other semifinal game with Han Xu scoring 17 points. China had narrowly led 43-41 toward the end of the third quarter.

Japan and China met in the 2019 and 2021 title games.

Japan won every quarter of Saturday’s match with forward Stephanie Mawuli top scoring with 17 points and six rebounds from just over 19 minutes on court, while Monica Okoye scored 16 points with five rebounds in the lopsided contest.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led New Zealand with 14 points.

The eight-team regional tournament doubles as qualifying for next year’s Olympics, with the semifinalists — Japan, Australia, China and New Zealand — qualifying for Paris 2024.

___

