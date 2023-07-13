Mo’unga to start at flyhalf as All Blacks make 5 changes for Springboks test in Rugby Championship

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Sports

Mo’unga to start at flyhalf as All Blacks make 5 changes for Springboks test in Rugby Championship

New Zealand's All Blacks Beauden Barred, center, celebrates scoring a try with teammates during a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
1 of 4 | 

New Zealand’s All Blacks Beauden Barred, center, celebrates scoring a try with teammates during a rugby championship match against Argentina’s Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks Damian Mckenzie runs with the ball during a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
2 of 4 | 

New Zealand’s All Blacks Damian Mckenzie runs with the ball during a rugby championship match against Argentina’s Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks Emoni Narawa holds the trophy after winning a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
3 of 4 | 

New Zealand’s All Blacks Emoni Narawa holds the trophy after winning a rugby championship match against Argentina’s Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Marika Koroibete, left, is tackled by South Africa's Lukhanyo Am, right, and teammates during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
4 of 4 | 

Australia’s Marika Koroibete, left, is tackled by South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am, right, and teammates during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEVE McMORRAN
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Richie Mo’unga will start at flyhalf in one of five changes to the All Blacks lineup that will face South Africa on Saturday in a match likely to decide the Rugby Championship and offer form pointers for the World Cup.

Damian McKenzie, who had an influential game at flyhalf in New Zealand’s 41-12 win over Argentina last weekend, has been dropped from the match 23 but Beauden Barrett has been retained at fullback in familiar play-making pairing with Mo’unga.

In other changes, Codie Taylor will start at hooker in place of Dane Coles and Brodie Retallick replaces Josh Lord in the secondrow.

Other news
South Africa's Steven Kisthoff, right, challenges Australia's Nic White centre, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Injured skipper Hooper to miss Australia’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.
Injured skipper Michael Hooper will be replaced by Fraser McReight in the backrow in one of five changes to Australia’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.
Australia's Nic White, right, kicks the ball as South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit tries to block it during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Etzebeth returns from injury to lead Springboks against All Blacks in Rugby Championship
Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has named 10 of the 14 players who traveled ahead to New Zealand and missed last weekend’s match against Australia in his lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks.
Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Aaron Smith during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
All Blacks shake off doubts and alert rivals with 41-12 win over Argentina in Rugby Championship
New Zealand has demanded the attention of Rugby World Cup rivals with an eye-opening 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza in their first test of 2023.
South Africa's Grant Williams, middle, jumps as he avoids a tackle from Australia's Jordan Uelese during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Springboks steamroll Australia 43-12 in Rugby Championship as Arendse scores hat trick
Kurt-Lee Arendse has scored a hat trick among South Africa’s six straight tries and the world champions have steamrolled Australia 43-12 in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

Mark Telea will start on the left wing ahead of his Blues teammate Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan has been picked on the right wing to replace Emoni Narawa, who scored a try on debut last weekend. Jordan has been sidelined for much of the season by migraine headaches.

Prop Tamaiti Williams has been named to make his test debut from the bench against the World Cup champion Springboks.

“Any test against South Africa is a special occasion. There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field,” head coach Ian Foster said. “This will be a significant challenge and we are determined to grow after a solid start to the Rugby Championship in Argentina last week.

“It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special.”

Center Jordie Barrett will play his 50th test in a lineup which the All Blacks clearly think is their strongest at this stage of the season.

“The fact that this game sold out over a month ago shows that fans are clearly up for it,” Foster said.

Meanwhile, Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth is in doubt for the match because of family reasons. Etzebeth was named to play for the first time since injuring his shoulder in April.

The South Africa team contains 10 of 14 players who were sent on ahead to New Zealand and missed the Springboks 43-12 win over Australia last weekend.

___

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (captain), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports