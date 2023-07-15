Will Jordan’s 22nd try in 22nd test sends All Blacks clear of Springboks in Rugby Championship

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat South Africa 35-20 to all but claim the Rugby Championship for the third straight year on Saturday and disrupt the world champion’s buildup to the World Cup.

A shock-and-awe beginning which saw the All Blacks score two tries and lead 17-0 after 15 minutes left the Springboks gasping before they staged a massive comeback in the second half at Mt Smart Stadium.

Winger Will Jordan, returning from injury, had a hand in both early tries which came after the All Blacks carried the ball for long periods, stretching the Springboks’ defense on both sides of the field before finishing with precision.

The Boks had only a late penalty to show for a mediocre first-half performance and the All Blacks took a 20-3 lead to halftime.

South Africa then sent its bench into action, running out its “bomb squad”; veteran hooker Malcolm Marx scored from a lineout drive in the 54th minute and the game changed complexion.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe scored wide out in the 62nd and suddenly it was 23-15 and it was the All Blacks who were under pressure. The Springboks were winning the physical part of the game, piling into breakdowns and disrupting the All Blacks’ ball.

The fast, front-foot ball of the first half was gone and the All Blacks found themselves back-peddling, living off scrappy possession.

But Jordan stepped up again and scored off a Beauden Barrett cross-kick in the 68th — his 22nd try in 22 tests — making the game safe at 30-15.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga scored on the short side of a strong five-meter scrum in the 77th to finish with 19 points.

The Springboks had the last say as flanker Kwagga Smith added a superb last-minute solo try to make the tally four tries to three.

“We got what we expected; it’s always difficult, it’s always a physical test match against South Africa which we always look forward to,” New Zealand captain Sam Cane said.

“They’re the reigning World Cup champions and we knew it would be a good test of where we are. It was good to see improvement from last week.”

Both teams came into the match off strong performances in the first round of the Championship. The Springboks beat Australia 43-12 in Johannesburg and the All Blacks beat Argentina 41-12 in Mendoza.

New Zealand snatched the initiative, playing with almost constant possession and at pace throughout the first quarter.

Jordan took a wide pass and slipped the tackle of fullback Willie le Roux to send scrumhalf Aaron Smith over for the first try in the fifth minute. Jordan then handled in the move that saw blindside flanker Shannon Frizell score in the 15th as the All Blacks built a solid early lead.

Frizell was outstanding in a physical game, thriving in the No. 6 jersey which the All Blacks have struggled to fill.

The Springboks were strong in the second quarter and they won more ball, though their attack was limited. The arrival of Marx and others from the bench at the start of the second half tilted the match in South Africa’s favor.

But the All Blacks showed composure to weather that period, then finish strong with tries to Jordan and Mo’unga. The win was their best for some time and will add confidence they are on the right course to the Rugby World Cup in France while the Springboks might find cause for reflection.

“We knew if we were going to stand a chance we were going to have to control the chaos,” center Lukhanyo Am said. “We’re definitely evolving and the experience that we have is coming through pretty well. But there are obviously work ons that we have to address.”

