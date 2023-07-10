Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden arrives in UK
World News

Survivors of New Zealand’s deadly volcano eruption will testify at a trial of tourism operators

FILE - Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, on Dec. 11, 2019, following a volcanic eruption on Dec. 9. Three helicopter tour operators pleaded guilty on Friday, July 7, 2023, to safety breaches when New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted in 2019, claiming 22 lives. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

FILE - Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, on Dec. 11, 2019, following a volcanic eruption on Dec. 9. Three helicopter tour operators pleaded guilty on Friday, July 7, 2023, to safety breaches when New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted in 2019, claiming 22 lives. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A U.S. honeymoon couple who survived severe burns when New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted in 2019 are listed as the first witnesses to testify in a trial of tourism industry operators over the disaster that claimed 22 lives.

Prosecutors open their case in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday on health and safety charges against six companies and directors in the Dec. 9, 2019, volcanic eruption at the popular tourist attraction.

Matt Urey and his wife, Lauren Barham, from Richmond, Virginia, were listed on Monday as the first witnesses to testify.

Other news
In this handout photo released by Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a snap presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Uzbekistan is holding a snap presidential election, a vote that follows a constitutional referendum that extended the incumbent's term from five to seven years. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected in 2021 to a second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution. (Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office via AP)
Incumbent Uzbek president wins new term in snap election with token opposition
Uzbekistan’s incumbent president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has overwhelmingly won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which he faced three weak opponents, preliminary results showed Monday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sits in a car as he leaves Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, July 8, 2023 after he informed King Willem-Alexander that his coalition government has resigned. Rutte announced the collapse of the government Friday night and declined to answer reporters' questions as he left. (AP Photo/Michael Corder)
Dutch prime minister says he will leave politics after next election
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he plans to leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.
FILE - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov attend the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the joint staff of troops involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. One possible reason for Prigozhin's mutiny, he said, was the Defense Ministry's refusal to extend a multibillion-dollar contract with his legal catering company, Concord, to supply food to the army. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
The Russian military chief who was targeted in a June rebellion has surfaced in a video
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released a video of the country’s military chief. The video made public on Monday is the first time Gen.
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Iran sentences rapper to more than 6 years in prison over protests, supporters say
Iran has sentenced a popular rapper to six years and three months in prison over his participation in protests that rocked the country last year.

British helicopter pilot Brian de Pauw and Australian tourist Annie Lu are also high on the witness list.

The American couple were among 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name Whakaari, when superheated steam erupted, leaving most of the 25 survivors with severe burns.

Many people question why tourists were allowed to visit the island after experts monitoring seismic activity raised the volcano’s alert level two weeks before the eruption.

Urey and Barham were among tourists who had been traveling from Australia aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

Of those killed, 14 were Australian, five were American, two were New Zealanders and one was from Germany.

The island’s owners, Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, directors of Whakaaari Management Ltd., are among those charged.

Three helicopter tour operators pleaded guilty last week to safety breaches and avoided the judge-only trial, which is scheduled to last 16 weeks.

Each of the organizations faces a maximum fine of 1.5 million New Zealand dollars ($927,000). Each individual charged faces a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($185,000).