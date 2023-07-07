FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

3 New Zealand tour operators plead guilty to safety breaches in deadly eruption of volcano

 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three helicopter tour operators pleaded guilty on Friday to safety breaches when New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted in 2019, claiming 22 lives.

Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd., Kahu NZ Ltd. and Aerius Ltd. were to go on trial in Auckland District Court next week along with six other entities and people following the tragedy at the island, which had been a popular tourist attraction.

There were 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its indigenous Maori name Whakaari, when superheated steam erupted, leaving most of the 25 who were not killed with severe burns.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row.
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, but the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
UN nuclear agency pushes for access to Zaporizhzhia plant roof after reports of Russian explosives
The head of the UN nuclear agency, the IAEA, says he’s pushing for access to the roof of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, following reports from Ukrainian officials that the Russians planted explosives there.
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 3, 2023. The four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration, amid speculation the thorny issue could bring down the administration and force a general election. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to broker a deal. More talks were planned for Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
How to rein in migration to the Netherlands is dividing the Dutch government
The four parties that make up Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration.

Many people question why tourists were allowed to visit the island after experts monitoring seismic activity raised the volcano’s alert level two weeks before the eruption.

The three helicopter operators admitted that they had failed to ensure the health and safety of staff and tourists.

Many of those killed and injured were tourists who had been traveling from Australia aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas. Of those killed, 14 were Australian, five were American, two were New Zealanders and one was from Germany.

The judge-only trial is scheduled to start Monday and take 16 weeks.

Each of the organizations faces a maximum fine of 1.5 million New Zealand dollars ($927,000). Each individual charged faces a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($185,000).

The three operators that pleaded guilty will now appear in court in August.