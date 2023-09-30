Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
New York flooding
Clemson Tigers football
Sports

Newcastle beats Burnley 2-0 to secure 3rd straight Premier League win

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James’ Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James’ Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
 
Share

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak scored as Newcastle secured its third straight Premier League win by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

The win extended Newcastle’s unbeaten run to five games in all competitions as Eddie Howe’s team appears to have put its difficult start to the season behind it.

Burnley, meanwhile, is still waiting for its first win in the Premier League after earning promotion back to the top flight last season.

Almiron’s second goal in a week set Newcastle up for a third-successive win in the league — including an 8-0 rout at Sheffield United — after losing three of its first four games at the start of the campaign.

Other news
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Sheffield United’s search for a win in Premier League continues after losing to West Ham
Leverkusen's players celebrate beneath supporters after their teammate Alejandro Grimaldo scored their side's second goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, at the Mewa Arena in Mainz, Germany, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
Bayer Leverkusen delivers a lesson in efficiency with 3-0 win over Mainz in Bundesliga
Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP)
Havertz scores his first Arsenal goal in 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

His 14th-minute strike was followed by Isak’s penalty in the 76th at St. James’ Park.

But for the efforts of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and some sub-standard finishing, the margin of Newcastle’s victory might have been even bigger.

Trafford was beaten after Kieran Trippier dispossessed Aaron Ramsey and Almiron cut inside to curl a shot across the ‘keeper.

Newcastle was given the chance to double its lead when Anthony Gordon was brought down by Ameed Al-Dakhil.

Isak sent Trafford the wrong way from the penalty spot to seal the win.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer