Newcastle close to CL qualification with 4-1 win at Everton

Newcastle's team players celebrate after Jacob Murphy, centre, scored his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Newcastle moved in sight of Champions League qualification with a 4-1 win at Everton that kept the home team in the Premier League’s relegation zone on Thursday.

Callum Wilson, selected up front ahead of Alexander Isak, scored goals either side of a header from Joelinton.

Isak came on as a second-half substitute and produced the highlight of the game with a mazy dribble down the left wing before he chipped the ball across for fellow replacement Jacob Murphy to tap home at the far post.

Everton thought it was back in the game at Goodison Park after an 80th-minute header from Dwight McNeil at a corner, which made it 3-1. Murphy, though, scored a minute later.

Saudi-owned Newcastle stayed in third place and is eight points clear of Aston Villa in fifth, having played one game less. Newcastle has six matches to play.

Everton is in next-to-last place, two points adrift of safety, and has a huge game at third-from-bottom Leicester coming up on Monday.

